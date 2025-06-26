web analytics
Sindh police establish driving training school

KARACHI: The Sindh Police has launched its first driving training school, located at the Police Training College in Saeedabad, offering training to citizens in operating cars, motorcycles, and light and heavy vehicles, ARY News reported.

Inspector General of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, visited the school to review its amenities, marking it as a pilot project in Karachi.

He revealed plans to establish similar schools in Hyderabad, Larkana, and Khairpur.

Emphasizing road safety as the top priority, IG Memon stated, “Safe driving is our goal,” adding that “the only way to prevent accidents is through trained drivers.”

