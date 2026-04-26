Sindh Police has introduced a new mechanism enabling citizens to promptly resolve issues, promote transparency, and lodge complaints against corrupt officials.

According to a police spokesperson, if a citizen’s car, motorcycle, or any valuable item is stolen and the relevant police station fails to register a First Information Report (FIR), or an incorrect FIR is recorded, the individual may approach senior police authorities directly.

The report further states that if any police officer or official demonstrates inappropriate behaviour or demands a bribe, the affected citizen should immediately file a complaint with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Complaint Cell.

Citizens can register their complaints by calling 1715 or via WhatsApp on 0314108831.

Additionally, complaints may also be submitted through the IGP Complaint Cell’s online portal. Sindh Police has affirmed its commitment to taking all necessary measures to serve the public and ensure the delivery of justice.

The spokesperson added that the force remains dedicated to providing facilities to the public and guaranteeing timely justice. In cases where citizens do not receive appropriate cooperation from their local police station, or encounter negligence or bribery, they are urged to report the matter immediately.

Every complaint, it was asserted, will be addressed in a transparent and timely manner.