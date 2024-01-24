Sindh Police informs ECP of election security, expenses

KARACHI: Sindh Police has informed the election commission about election security arrangements with over 625.4 million expenses, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The police have suggested deployment of 1,22,000 personnel for security of general elections in Sindh. “The province have 1,05,000 policemen available, 17,000 less than the required personnel”, police sources said.

Total 19,004 polling stations will be established for the election in Sindh with 6,457 extremely sensitive and 6,593 sensitive polling stations.

“Every normal polling station will require deployment of four policemen, sensitive 6 personnel and extremely sensitive 8 police officials,” police department said.

The department will require over Rs212.8 million for food, while in aggregate it need over 625.4 million budget for election security including additional force, vehicles, machinery repair and stationery, the department said in its requisition shared with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan holding general elections next month on February 08 to elect public representatives for the National Assembly and legislatures for Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.