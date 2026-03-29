Sindh Police makes important announcement for vehicle owners

KARACHI: Sindh Police have extended the deadline for the crackdown on unapproved vehicle and motorcycle number plates, ARY News reported.

A new commencement date has been set for the operation against illegal or “fancy” plates. According to a Sindh Police spokesperson, the deadline was pushed to March 31 to facilitate the public and provide ample time for compliance.

The formal enforcement campaign will now begin across the city on April 1. During this operation, police will take indiscriminate action against those using private, non-standard, or fancy plates, as well as individuals driving without a valid license.

The extension was granted following orders from Karachi Police Chief, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Azad Khan.

Authorities have urged citizens to install government-approved number plates on their vehicles and motorcycles before the deadline to avoid legal action.

Earlier, Sindh’s transport department had launched a crackdown against vehicles using bogus fitness certificates.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon has directed the cancellation of route permits and registration of cases against the vehicles having fake fitness certificates.

The provincial minister has also directed the PTA secretary to submit a detailed report about the action against vehicles within three days.

Sharjeel Memon said that some transporters were availing fake fitness certificates to avoid physical examination of their vehicles. “Fake fitness certificates are a serious violation of laws and a big threat to public safety”.

“The violators will not be allowed to play with public lives and properties. Bogus fitness certificates are not only a breach of the law but a heinous crime,” the minister said.

He said the government is determined to make the transport system safe, transparent and law abiding. “Action will be taken against all those without discrimination, who will be found to be involved in this illegal act”, he added.