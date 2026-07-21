Sindh police stresses on need for digital forensic laboratory

KARACHI: Establishing a modern Digital Forensic Laboratory in Sindh has been declared an inevitable necessity to improve crime investigation, ARY News reported.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Javed Alam Odho, chaired a meeting regarding the lab’s establishment at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi.

During the briefing, the IG was informed that digital evidence plays a vital role in modern criminal investigations, with digital traces existing in over 90 percent of criminal cases worldwide.

Following the presentation, IGP Odho directed the digital forensic lab committee to finalize its recommendations as early as possible. As part of the project, a comprehensive report detailing necessary modern equipment, specialized software, and personnel training needs was requested.

The IG stated that legal requirements and financial estimates would be incorporated into the final project plan. He emphasized that adopting technology and scientific research is essential for tackling modern crime, adding that the Sindh Police is actively being transformed into a tech-driven, professional force.

“The Digital Forensic Laboratory will prove to be a major milestone for the Sindh Police’s vision,” the IG said, reaffirming that practical steps are underway to promote a modern investigation system.