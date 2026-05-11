Sindh police warn citizens against giving fingerprints for free SIMs

KARACHI: Sindh police on Monday warned citizens to be cautious when providing their thumb impressions or fingerprints to vendors giving out free SIMs on roads, ARY News reported.

In a public advisory, Sindh police has urged citizens not to share their SIM cards, fingerprints or personal information with unnecessary individuals, warning that misuse could lead to financial fraud and legal complications.

The police advised citizens to remain vigilant and protect their personal data to avoid becoming victims of cybercrime or identity misuse.

“Always stay cautious and stay safe,” the advisory stated.

The SIM cards obtained through this deceit are often used in serious crimes.

PTA warns users about SIM blocking over expired CNICs

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has warned mobile phone users to keep their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) valid and updated to avoid blocking of their SIM cards.

According to the PTA, mobile SIMs registered against expired, cancelled, or deceased CNICs are being blocked as part of efforts to strengthen digital security across the country.

The authority urged citizens to renew their CNICs through NADRA to prevent service disruption.

In its statement, the PTA stressed the importance of uninterrupted mobile connectivity and advised users to ensure timely verification of their identity records.