Sindh prepares draft of farmers agriculture collective law

KARACHI: Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar on Tuesday said that the draft of the Sindh Farmers Agricultural Collectives Act 2026 has been prepared.

Minister Mahar said that the purpose of the new legislation is to strengthen the agricultural sector by providing small farmers with shared resources, modern agricultural facilities, improved marketing, and access to government schemes.

He stated that under the draft law, a minimum of eight farmers collectively owning 50 acres of agricultural land will be able to establish an ‘Agricultural Collective’ — a production model where multiple farmers operate their holdings jointly.

According to the proposed law, farmers owning between one and 25 acres will be considered small farmers.

“There are apprehensions of further shortage of water in future thus promoting Drip Irrigation and other modern irrigation practices is inevitable,” minister said.

He said a large portion of the water being wasted in agriculture.

Muhammad Bux Mahar said that there are 93 percent small farmers in Sindh.

He said the government will ensure transparency in the system adding that registration of the farmers will remain continue adding that the legislation of small groups of farmers has been approved. “The farmers groups will get machinery, water courses and other facilities under the law”.