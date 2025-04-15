web analytics
Sindh protests to IRSA over opening of Taunsa-Punjnad Link Canal

TOP NEWS

KARACHI: The Sindh government in a letter to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) vehemently protested over opening of the Taunsa-Punjnad Link Canal.

“The IRSA has opened the TP Link Canal despite 50 percent shortage of the river water in Sindh,” the government wrote in its strongly worded protest letter to the river authority.

Sindh has demanded of the authority to keep the link canal close. “TP link canal should be closed immediately as Sindh has even no drinking water,” the letter read.

“Sindh is facing immense shortage of water. In the first 10 days of April the province suffered 62 per cent scarcity of water,” Sindh Irrigation Department said in its letter to IRSA.

“The river water flow should be sent to the downstream provinces,” irrigation department demanded.

Sindh’s Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has said that the opening of the TP Link Canal will further add to the water shortage in Sindh. “Opening TP Link Canal is equal to applying salt to the wounds of Sindh”, he said.

