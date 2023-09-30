Sindh, Punjab CMs discuss pressing issues

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Saturday met with CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and discussed important issues, including operation against dacoits in the riverine areas of both provinces.

The meeting was held at the annex of CM House. Both the interim chief ministers discussed the cleanup operation against the dacoits in the riverine area of both provinces.

Sindh CM said that his government has already started operations in the katcha area of Sukkur and Larkana divisions. It would be further intensified with the participation of Rangers/Pak Army.

The Punjab chief minister said that similar dacoits issues have cropped up in the katcha area of the Punjab. The Punjab police have been taking action on and against the bandits but it was time to launch a vigorous operation to eliminate them for good.

The chief ministers of both, Sindh and Punjab, agreed to start an operation against dacoits simultaneously to block their exit points leading to both provinces.

Both the CMs also agreed to share intelligence work with each other. The joint meetings of the IGPs of Sindh and Punjab would also be organised for coordinated clean-up operations.

The chief ministers of Sindh and Punjab discussed new support prices for wheat crops 2023-24.

The wheat crop is sown in Pakistan from October through early December, therefore support price is announced in October so that growers grow more wheat in the Rani season.