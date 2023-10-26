Sindh, Punjab provinces decide joint operation in katcha area

KARACHI: Caretaker chief ministers of Sindh and Punjab have decided to launch a joint operation against bandits in katcha areas, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a meeting of the chief ministers a strategy was also discussed with regard to the operation. “Tagging of Sindh and Punjab’s katcha area was made in the session,” a spokesperson said.

IG Punjab Usman Anwar briefed the session about police strategy in katcha area.

The meeting was briefed that in Sindh, Ghotki and Kashmore districts while in Punjab Ranipur and Rahim Yar Khan areas will be focussed.

“Sindh’s katcha area has been 176 kilometers long and 25 KM wide,” Punjab police chief said. “There are seven riverine islands in Ranipur area,” IG Punjab said.

Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that 56,000 acres of land encroached by bandits was freed in an operation from total 66,500 acres of the katcha area in the province.

“There are 11 gangs of bandits in Punjab with strength of 600,” Naqvi said. “Punjab has made nine police camps and 53 posts in preparation of the operation,” the session was briefed.

IG Sindh Police Rifaat Mukhtar in briefing to the session said that Sindh has made 210 police check posts in Katcha area. “Sindh Rangers is also prepared for the operation,” police chief said.

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar approved police operation in Ghotki district.

The session also decided to weaken mobile phone facilities in Katcha area.

The meeting was briefed that the bandits’ arms supply network has been completely neutralized. “The weapons going to be used in the operation are also prepared,” Sindh CM said.

The sides also decided for mutual consultation and information sharing between two provinces.

It was also decided that another session will be called to finalize the operation strategy.

The session also discusses rehearsal of the joint operation, Chief Minister of Sindh’s spokesperson said.

The meeting was also attended by chief secretaries of Sindh and Punjab, Sindh’s home minister and information minister of Punjab.