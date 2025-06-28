web analytics
Sindh has been pushed back in education, other sectors, says Miftah Ismail

KARACHI: People’s Party has played havoc with Sindh in its ongoing 17 years rule in the province, former federal minister Miftah Ismail said on Saturday.

“Sindh had a literacy ratio of 58 per cent in year 2008, which has dropped to 57.5% in year 2025,” Miftah Ismail addressing a press conference here said.

During this period 4,000 billion were spend over education in Sindh, Awam Pakistan Party’s leader said. “Sindh has been pushed back in every sector including education,” he said.

He said in Sindh three-fold children drop out of schools in comparison to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Sindh’s most government schools are lacking power supply, water, washrooms, while 40% girls’ schools lacking toilets,” Ismail claimed.

“Instead of supplying water to Karachi, they are selling it,” he alleged.

He said the city is being destroyed in the name of development projects. “Invest some money before any corruption,” Miftah blasted the government.

