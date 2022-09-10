Sindh rains: Nawabshah airport to remain closed till Sep 25

KARACHI: The Nawabshah airport will remain closed till September 25 as its airfield was still submerged with rainwater, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the airfield of Nawabshah airport was still submerged with rainwater, rendering it unusable for flight operations.

The CAA, in a statement, stated that several feet of rainwater also accumulated the airport’s runway, warning that the runway lights can also get damaged. Therefore, the aerodrome of the airport will remain closed till September 25, the PCÀA added.

Meanwhile, Multan International Airport was available to be used as an alternative.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawabshah airport was temporarily closed on August 24 after torrential rains battered the city leaving the entire airfield flooded.

Flight operations – including take-off and landing – were suspended at Nawabshah airport as heavy rains left entire airfield flooded.

Sindh province remained the most-affected in the recent floods and according to a report, heavy monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods have affected almost 10 million people and killed almost 518 people in Sindh.

According to details, at least 518 people have lost their lives while 15,051 people sustained injuries in flash floods triggered by heavy rains across Sindh.

