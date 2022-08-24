Sindh rains: Three children die as roof collapses in Kandhkot

KANDHKOT: At least three children have lost their lives in a roof collapse incident that took place in Kandhkot, Sindh, during heavy rainfall, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The dreadful incident occurred in Piyaro Sabzoi area of Kandhkot, where a roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rains, burrying five people under the rubble.

The local police confirmed that three bodies of children have been retrieved from the debris, while two injured were rescued.

The deceased have been identified as seven years old Waheed, Rahmat,5, and three-year-old Nusrat.

PDMA Sindh

At least 263 people have been killed and over 700 have been injured in Sindh as heavy rains and floods continued to wreak havoc in the province.

According to the data shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, over 32 people were killed in past 24 hours in different rain-related incidents across the province, with most deaths reported from the Larkana division.

“24 people died in Larkana while four each death was reported from Dadu, Sukkur and Jacobabad,” said the PDMA, adding that over 700 people were also injured as a result of heavy rians.

In the Hyderabad division, 31,684 houses were partially destroyed, 25,812 were completely destroyed and 830 cattle were also lost.

