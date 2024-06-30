Sindh raises Rs675.4mln from auction of premium number plates

KARACHI: The Sindh Excise Department has successfully generated Rs675.4 million through the auction of 40 premium number plates.

As per details, the highest bid was for the license plate number 1, which was sold for PKR 100 million. Additionally, plate number 5 fetched PKR 53 million.

During the auction in Karachi, plate number 7 was sold for Rs46 million, number 8 for Rs41 million, and number 9 for Rs40 million.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon announced that the funds raised from the auction will be dedicated to constructing homes for flood victims. The minister elaborated that a total of 2,251 homes will be built using these funds.

Memon also revealed that the second phase of the premium number plates auction will commence soon. He expressed optimism that the next auction will generate additional resources to further support the reconstruction efforts.

Premium number plates have unique features, such as personalised property that can be inherited, transferable to another vehicle, Computerised National Identity Card-based registration, applicable to any private vehicle, reusable on any vehicle, customisable colour shades for platinum numbers (except prescribed colours), and transferable to another CNIC for a prescribed fee.

Three categories

‘Platinum’ number plates have a maximum of three characters and a base price of Rs2 million.

‘Gold’ number plates have a maximum of five characters and a base price of Rs1 million

‘Silver’ number plates have a maximum of seven characters and a base price of Rs50,000.