Sindh records 377 dengue fever cases in October

KARACHI: Sindh has recorded 377 dengue fever cases in October till now with most cases reported in Matiari district, provincial health department said in a report on the viral disease.

Most cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever, 132, were reported in Matiari district.

In Karachi 48 cases were reported in the city’s Central district, 46 cases were recorded in the East district, 42 cases in Korangi, 18 cases in District South, 21 cases in West district and 13 cases in Malir district, according to the health department report.

Dengue hemorrhagic fever also spreading in Tharparker and Hyderabad districts, according to the report.

The province had recorded 603 dengue cases in September, provincial health department said.

Provincial health department had reported five deaths in Sindh including four in Karachi with three in Central district and one in East district of the city.

