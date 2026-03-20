Sindh grounds 60% of govt vehicles in austerity drive

KARACHI: A sub-committee of the Sindh cabinet on austerity has taken key decisions, ordering a major reduction in the use of official vehicles across government departments.

According to Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, around 60 percent of government vehicles have been grounded as part of cost-cutting measures. He revealed that out of 2,837 vehicles in more than 47 departments, 1,524 have been taken off the roads.

The decision affects several major departments, including health, finance, school education, energy, and anti-corruption. In some departments, the number of grounded vehicles has exceeded 65 percent.

Memon further stated that all vehicles in the Inter-Provincial Coordination Department have been completely grounded.

He said the move aims to reduce energy consumption and cut government expenditures, adding that the initiative will save millions of rupees in fuel costs.

Bilawal Bhutto lauds Sindh govt

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Sindh government during a parliamentary party meeting chaired by him.

Speaking to lawmakers, Bilawal Bhutto said that despite challenges, the Sindh Chief Minister and his cabinet were handling the province’s affairs commendably and that development work in Karachi would soon resume.

Bilawal emphasized that the party’s focus is on solving problems rather than creating conflict, adding that criticism of officials managing crises, such as the Gul Plaza incident, was “incomprehensible.”

He also defended Mayor Murtaza Wahab, stating that some opposition to him in Karachi is politically motivated and reiterating confidence in his performance.