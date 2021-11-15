Sindh registers 805 fresh dengue cases in 15 days

KARACHI: As many as 805 new dengue cases have so far been reported across Sindh in the first 15 days of November, the health department data confirmed Monday amid the new wave of breakbone fever, ARY News reported.

Karachi, with 507 dengue cases, tops the chart across Sindh whose central district makes for the highest number of cases i.e. 146, the health department said.

With 134 breakbone fever cases caused by dengue mosquitoes, district east of Karachi trails, and is followed with Korangi that stands third with 124 cases.

According to the health department’s compiled list, Malir accounted for 41 of the cases, while the south district stood for 74 of them.

Separately, Hyderabad conceded 144 dengue reported cases.

Punjab reports drop in dengue fever cases

Separately, the number of dengue fever cases has started to drop down in Punjab as the province reported 103 new cases of mosquito-borne viral infection in the last 24 hours, reported.

According to the secretary of primary and secondary health Punjab, so far the province has reported 21,507 dengue fever cases, out of which 15,732 were reported in Lahore only. Moreover, 93 people have lost their lives fighting a viral infection.

Meanwhile, Secretary Specialized Health Care, Dr Ahmed Javed said that the ratio of dengue cases is dropping down in Lahore and added that 1,257 beds dedicated for dengue fever patients at the government hospitals of Lahore are vacant.

