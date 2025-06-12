Sindh relaxes biometric rule for vehicle ownership transfers

KARACHI: The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department announced the relaxation in biometric requirements for vehicle ownership transfers.

According to a notification issued here, ownership transfers for vehicles registered in Sindh can be processed using the seller’s CNIC till August 14.

According to a spokesperson for Sindh Excise, a two-month relaxation has been granted, allowing vehicle sellers to transfer ownership without biometric verification during the period.

Meanwhile, authorities in Karachi have mandated the use of original or standard-sized number plates for motorcycles and vehicles.

A crackdown on fancy or non-compliant number plates has led to the seizure of numerous motorcycles, with police station compounds now filled with confiscated vehicles.

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah said that clear, government-approved number plates are mandatory, and vehicles with illegible plates are being impounded.

He said that this operation is the initial phase of the e-challan system, set to be fully implemented next month. Starting in July 2025, cameras will be used to issue e-challans for traffic violations, enhancing enforcement across the city.