Sindh relieves MQM municipal administrators under ECP order

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to relieve administrators of Korangi and Karachi East district municipal corporations until the next order, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the government has decided to remove Syed Shakeel Ahmed, and Muhammad Sharif from the office as administrators of DMC Korangi and Karachi East under the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Muhammad Farooq will also be removed from office, provincial government sources said.

The election commission had directed removal of the administrators of the local councils posted on the recommendation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

The PTI and Jamaat Islami had challenged the posting of the political administrators with the election commission.

The ECP had recently on Thursday asked the Sindh government to withdraw the appointment of Karachi and Hyderabad district administrators.

In a letter to Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput the ECP had demanded immediate withdrawal of the appointment of three officials as district administrators.

The election commission said, there is a ban in place on transfers and postings of government officials ahead of the local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Earlier, the provincial government had appointed Muhammad Farooque, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, and Muhammad Sharif as the administrators of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and district municipal corporations of Korangi and East districts in line with an agreement between the Pakistan People’s Party and the MQM-P.

