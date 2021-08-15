Sindh reports 1339 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths

KARACHI: As many as 26 more patients of Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours in Sindh province, lifting the death toll to 6,439, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He shared that 1,339 new cases emerged were in the province during the period.

According to the statement, out of 1339 new cases, 830 have been detected from Karachi.

At least 67 new lives succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period on Sunday while the positivity rate for fresh infections stood at 6.8 per cent, ARY News reported quoting National Command and Operation Center.

In the daily statistics reported since yesterday, 54,204 total tests were conducted in last 24-hours out of which 3711 fresh cases emerged.

The new cases that emerged today to take the positivity rate to 6.8 pc, while new 67 deaths were reported.