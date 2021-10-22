Sindh reports 197 Covid cases in a day

KARACHI: As many as one more patient of COVID-19 died and 197 new cases emerged during the past 24 hours in the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Giving a routine update on the COVID tally in the province, the chief minister said that one more citizen has died of COVID-19, lifting the death toll to 7,540.

He added that 232 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the total count to 447,256.

91 out of 197 cases were reported from Karachi including 40 from the East district, 14 each from Central, South and Korangi districts, 5 from the West district and four from Malir district.

The country has recorded up to 567 cases of novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours. The positivity rate was 1.44 per cent while 16 deaths were reported across the country.

The total number of COVID-19 detection tests was 39,200 and the total count of critical patients was 1,704, according to the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).

