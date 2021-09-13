Sindh reports 26 deaths, 891 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: As many as 26 patients of Covid-19 died and 891 new cases reported during the last 24 hours in Sindh, ARY NEWS reported quoting the health department.

In a statement issued today, Sindh Health Department said that 26 patients of COVID-19 lost their lives in a day.

In last 24 hours 891 positive cases of coronavirus reported with eight percent positivity rate in the province, health department stated.

“Out of 891 new cases of the pandemic, 334 were detected in Karachi,” according to the statement.

“Currently, the condition of 650 patients was stated to be critical, including 56 shifted to ventilators,” health department said.

As many as 67 more people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24-hours in the country while the number of new infections stands at 2,988.

The daily tests conducted in this period to diagnose Covid infections were 53,158 out of which 2,988 turned up positive.

New cases today translate into 5.62 per cent positivity rate, while the number of patients with complicated symptoms after Covid are 5,066, said NCOC.

NCOC head Asad Umar on Sunday said that Islamabad has become Pakistan’s first city to have at least 50 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated against Covid-19.