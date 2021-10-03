Sindh reports 603 dengue fever cases in September

KARACHI: Sindh has recorded 603 dengue fever cases in September, provincial health department has said in a report on viral disease.

As per the statistics released by the Sindh Health Department here on Sunday, the majority of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases were reported from Karachi division.

The highest number of dengue fever cases in Karachi division were 140, which were reported in Central district.

Out of the total cases in the Karachi division, 86 cases recorded in the East district, 48 in South district, 44 in Korangi, 47 cases in West district and 29 cases in Malir district, according to the report.

Matiari district of the Hyderabad division, have maximum cases in Sindh, which were 145 cases.

Moreover, 21 dengue fever cases reported in Hyderabad, two cases in Badin, 34 dengue cases in Tharparkar, two cases each in Ghotki and Mirpur Khas, while one case each in Sukkur, Khairpur and Kashmore districts, according to the health department report.

Recently provincial health department had reported five deaths in Sindh including four in Karachi, three in Central district and one in East district.

Punjab on Thursday reported 223 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the province during 24 hours.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Imran Sikandar stated that out of 223 cases 167 dengue fever infections in the province were reported from Lahore.