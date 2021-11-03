Sindh reports 67 dengue fever cases this month: health deptt

KARACHI: Sindh has recorded 67 dengue fever cases in November, provincial health department said in a report on the viral disease.

As per the statistics released by the Sindh Health Department here on Wednesday, 11 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever were reported in Karachi’s District Central.

In Karachi two cases were reported in the city’s West district, nine cases were recorded in Korangi district, six cases in District East, nine cases in District South, and three cases in Malir district, according to the health department report.

In Hyderabad 22 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever reported, one case each reported in Matiari and Ghotki district, health department stated.

Dengue fever has so far killed 15 people in Sindh in the first 10 months of the current year and five of them lost their lives in the month of October alone, Sindh health department officials earlier said in its report.

As many as 1,291 cases of dengue fever had been reported in October in Sindh.

The province had recorded 603 dengue cases in September, provincial health department said.

