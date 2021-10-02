Sindh reports 691 new Covid cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: As many as 11 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the overall death toll to 7,425, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation issued here on Saturday, Murad said that 14,416 samples were tested which detected 691 cases that constituted 4.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,054,188 tests have been conducted against which 458,553 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.7 percent or 429,537 patients have recovered, including 660 overnight.

The CM said that currently 21,591 patients were under treatment, of them 21,170 were in home isolation, 27 at isolation centers and 394 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 336 patients was stated to be critical, including 34 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 691 new cases, 202 have been detected from Karachi, including 61 from West, 55 South, 34 East, 32 Korangi, 15 Central and 5 Malir.

Hyderabad reported 160 cases, Badin and Tharparkar 28 each, Nausheroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar 27 each, Sujawal 23, Thatta 21, Dadu 19, Mirpurkhas 16, Ghotki and Tando Allahyar 15 each, Umerkot 14, Jacobabad 13, Shikarpur 11,Sukkur 10, Larkana 9, Khairpur and Tando Muhammad Khan 6 each, Jamshoro and Kashmore 3 each, Kamber 1.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

