Sindh reports highest number of single-day COVID cases in 5 months

KARACHI: Sindh reported as many as 2,189 Covid-19 cases and two more associated deaths during the past 24 hours, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement, CM Murad said that Sindh has reported 2,289 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the province’s highest single-day tally since August 5 last year.

The province’s infection tally has soared to 492,574 after the detection of the new cases.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 has claimed two more lives in the province, taking the death toll from the virus to 7,693.

The COVID positivity ratio in Karachi is witnessing an alarming upward trend after it crossed 20 percent today amid concerns regarding Omicron variant.

According to the provincial health ministry, as many as 1,223 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city after tests were performed on 6,048 samples.

“The ratio of Omicron variant being reported in Karachi has reached 95 percent,” they said.

Pakistan Covid cases

Pakistan is seeing an upward trend in COVID-19 cases as the country recorded 3,019 fresh pandemic cases over the last 24 hours, marking it the highest in nearly the past four months.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 49,270 samples were tested during this period, out of which 3,019 turned out to be positive, showing a drastic surge in the national positivity rate of 6.12 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 4.7%.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,992 after five more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

