Sindh reports over 215,000 malaria cases in 2025: Azra Pechuho

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department has released a comprehensive report detailing malaria cases across the province in the current year, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho, a total of 2,416,427 blood samples were screened across Sindh from January 1 till date, out of which 215,270 individuals tested positive for malaria.

Dr. Pechuho stated that no malaria-related deaths have been reported in the province so far this year. She asserted that the Sindh government is utilizing all available resources to eradicate malaria and control vector-borne diseases.

She added that health teams across Sindh are actively conducting testing, treatment, and spraying campaigns, while field teams in rural areas are visiting homes to distribute mosquito nets and raise public awareness.

The health minister further said that in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partner organizations, the provincial government is working on a comprehensive strategy to control malaria, dengue, and other vector-borne diseases.

Sindh health minister urged citizens to maintain cleanliness inside and outside their homes, prevent water stagnation, and immediately visit nearby hospitals or health centers in case of fever or chills.

She reaffirmed that the ongoing anti-malaria drive involves coordinated spraying, testing, and treatment efforts under an integrated control strategy.