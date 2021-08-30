Sindh resorts to rotation program due to soaring water shortage in Indus

SUKKUR: The irrigation authorities have resorted to rotation programme due to increasing water shortage at barrages of Sindh, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

The water shortage is worsening with each passing day at barrages due to reduced upstream flows in Sindh, forcing irrigation authorities to resort to rotation programme to apportion limited water among all recipients in measured quantity.

Presently, water shortage at Guddu and Sukkur barrages has reached to 35 percent and 27pct respectively, irrigation department sources said.

The farmers facing hard time due to water shortage in the river, which has prompted irrigation authorities to initiate rotation programme for Sukkur Barrage’s four left bank canals so that water can be provided to right bank canals, sources said.

The Sindh government had recently raised objections over the water distribution formula of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

Sindh Irrigation Department in a letter to the IRSA demanded the authority to stop providing river water to Chashma-Jhelum and Taunsa-Punjnad link canals.

Kotri Barrage is the last barrage in the downstream and unanimous deduction formula of the river water for all barrages is unjust and incomprehensible, Sindh irrigation department wrote.

The irrigation department also demanded of IRSA to provide an authentic data of water discharge from all canals.