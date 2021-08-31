Sindh decides to revise salary structure of policemen

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to revise the salary structure of policemen from constables to the ASI ranks, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the Sindh government has decided to raise salaries, perks and privileges of the policemen parallel to other provinces and in this context a committee has been constituted after the approval of Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah.

The five-member committee is to be headed by the chief secretary himself with IG Sindh, secretary finance, secretary services and secretary law as its members.

The committee will review the salary structure of the cops and will compare it with the other provinces and will increase the cops’ salaries from constable to ASI ranks.

Read more: SINDH COPS TO BE EQUIPPED WITH BODY CAMERAS TO IMPROVE POLICING: IG

Earlier, Sindh police had decided to equip its field officers with body cameras in order to improve policing in the province, said sources.

Announcing the decision, the IG Sindh had said that they have decided to purchase body cameras for police in order to assess the performance of the police officials.

Besides this, he had said it was also aimed at assessing the actual situation in a case where a cop is blamed for any irregularity.