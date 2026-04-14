Sindh to revisit security provided to VIPs, officials, Ulema

KARACHI: Sindh’s Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar presided over a meeting of the provincial threat assessment committee on Tuesday.

DIG Security Maqsood Memon briefed the session about the security strategy.

The meeting decided to review the security provided to the VIPs, government officials and religious scholars.

Home Minister directed the session that the security should only be provided on the basis of threat assessment and not on the desire of some person. He also ordered immediate withdrawal of unauthorized security and additional police vehicles.

The minister also directed for security audit of different institutions in view of the current security situation.

Provincial minister summoned report about withdrawal of unnecessary security protocols and return of the personnel.

The home minister said that the decision over new applications seeking security, will be made only on the basis of merit and the threat perception.