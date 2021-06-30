Sindh sees 24 Covid-19 fatalities, over 600 new cases

KARACHI: Sindh on Wednesday reported 24 more deaths from coronavirus, lifting the death toll to 5,464, ARY News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a daily statement on the coronavirus situation, said 622 new cases emerged when 14,520 tests were conducted during the period.

He added that 24 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,464 that constituted a 1.6 percent death rate.

14,520 samples were tested which detected 622 cases that constituted 4.3 percent current detection rate, said CM Murad.

He added that so far 4,506,973 tests have been conducted against which 337,657 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.6 percent or 312,736 patients have recovered, including 399 overnight.

Currently 19,457 patients were under treatment, of them 18,802 were in home isolation, 595 at different hospitals and 60 patients in Isolation Centers.

According to the statement, out of 622 new cases, 360 have been detected from Karachi.

Explaining the district-wise statistics, he added that Karachi East 150, Karachi Central 72, Karachi Korangi 60, Karachi South 33, Karachi Malir 27 and Karachi West 18.

Hyderabad reported 18 cases, Dadu 17, Matiari 12, Qamber 11, Badin 10, Jamshoro six, Ghotki and Khairpur four each, Sukkur two, and Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tharparkar one each. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.