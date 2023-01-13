Sindh seeks postponement of LG polls in Dadu

The Sindh government has penned a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for delaying LG polls in Dadu district, ARY News reported.

The Sindh government has informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through a letter that people of Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah are still battling the hazards of floods and they cannot vote in this situation.

The letter states that due to floodwater in Khairpur Nathan Shah, Mehar, LG polls cannot be held in these two tehsils of Dadu district. The Sindh government has requested the ECP to suspend the election schedule in the area.

Earlier, sources told ARY News that the Sindh cabinet decided to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls. In light of the cabinet’s decision, the provincial government will write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today (Friday) under clause 10 of the Sindh LG Act.

It has been decided to amend the LG Act.

