Sindh sets 30 June deadline for digital vehicle certification

The transport system in Sindh is being revised, and all vehicle owners have been given a deadline of 30 June. Route permits and fitness certificates have been made mandatory.

According to details, the Sindh government has ordered the complete digitalisation of all route permits and vehicle fitness certificates across the province in order to modernise the transport sector and eliminate fraud.

Provincial Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has set 30 June 2026 as the deadline for this process.

The minister stated that every vehicle owner and transporter will be provided with verifiable documents that will be available online.

The digital system will eliminate tampering and fraud in manual paperwork, and the use of modern technology in the transport sector will save citizens and transporters from visiting offices repeatedly.

Sharjeel Inam Memon has issued strict instructions to all relevant departments of the transport authority, stating that after 30 June, all manual route permits and fitness certificates will be considered invalid, and only digital documents will be accepted.

Field offices have been directed to complete 1,000 entries daily to meet the target within the given timeframe and to inform all transporters so they can begin their registration process immediately.

The provincial minister has made it clear that after the deadline, strict legal action will be taken against vehicles that do not have digital documents. The aim of this initiative is to bring transparency to the transport system and provide better travel facilities to citizens.