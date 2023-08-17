28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Sindh sets sugarcane support price

By Web Desk
By Web Desk
KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to fix the support price for sugarcane at Rs425 per 40 kilograms, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A notification was also issued in this connection.

The new support price for the next crop indicates a significant increase in the new support price.

Last year, Sindh announced a support price of Rs250, compared to Punjab’s rate of Rs230 per maund.

Earlier in July, sugar prices spiked to a record high of up to Rs160 per kilo in retail markets in different parts of Pakistan amid ‘rising inflation’.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported that the sugar prices at retail level have surged to Rs150 in different parts of the country – such as Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

