Sheesha, vaping banned in public places

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a ban on usage of Sheesha and e-cigarettes (vape) in public places and directed authorities to implement Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002.

The Sindh Health Department issued the directives to Commissioners of multiple divisions, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Sukkar.

In the directive, provincial authorities imposed a ban on the use of sheesha and e-cigarettes (vape) in public places, such as hotels, restaurants, parks, cafes, and picnic points. However, the notification stated, the said ordinance was not being implemented in ‘true and spirit’.

Authorities believe that sheesha is a nuisance for public, especially for parents of teenage boys and girls and there is apprehension that it may disturb public peace.

The health department directed the authorities to ensue ban on its usage and take relevant action against the violators.