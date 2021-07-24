Sindh shuts all colleges, universities amid Delta variant surge

KARACHI: Amid a deadly fourth wave of coronavirus, the Sindh government has introduced a series of measures to stop the spread of the virus including the closure of all colleges and universities in the province, ARY News repoprted on Saturday.

According to a notification, all public and private universities in Sindh will remain closed till July 31 across the province.

Similarly, all govt and private colleges will also remain closed in the province till July 31.

Meanwhile, exams would continue as per the schedule announced by the Sindh education department and all boards.

The Sindh government earlier closed all schools from classes I to VIII from June 17 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the province.

The Sindh government yesterday announced to impose fresh curbs on movement, restricting business hours and restaurants operations, and closing down marriage halls and educational institutes.

The decision was made in the provincial task force meeting for COVID-19 headed by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting decided to restrict business hours for shopping malls and markets between 6:00 am to 6:00 pm besides declaring Friday and Sunday as safe days. Grocery shops, bakeries, and pharmacies will be exempted from the closure.

The marriage halls and other public gatherings and shrines will also be closed down from Monday onwards while restaurants will not be allowed to operate dine-in and dine-out facilities after July 25.