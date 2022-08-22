Sindh situation ‘more critical’ than 2010 floods: CM Murad

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday the province has received around 500 per cent more rainfall than its monsoonal average, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, the chief minister stated that the “situation in Sindh is more critical than the floods of 2010-11”.

SUKKUR(Media talk): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali says that rainwater has accumulated in old Sukkur area for which truck-mounted machines are being installed to drain it out….. pic.twitter.com/m9dJRgTNgf — Sindh Chief Minister House (@SindhCMHouse) August 22, 2022

CM Murad said that a high-level flood will be entering Guddu Barrage by tonight, whereas a flood with more intensity would pass through the Sukkur Barrage by Tuesday.

An estimate of 600,000 cusecs of flood water will enter the barrages. This year, the province received record-breaking rains, he added.

Larkana: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto along with Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah interacts with people at personal level. Mixed with rain-affected people at embankment of historic Rice Canal, Chairman pacifies them by assuring full support round the clock. ⁦@BBhuttoZardari⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/EL925agxl8 — Sindh Chief Minister House (@SindhCMHouse) August 22, 2022

The CM said the provincial government is striving to accommodate and assist the flood-affected people.

“We are trying our level best to deliver to the people of the province,” he said, adding that no negligence will be tolerated in relief work.

Larkana, Mohenjo Daro and adjoining areas have received incessant heavy rainfall resulting in flash floods in the region.

According to the Met Office Mohenjo Daro and Larkana have received 529mm and 488mm rainfall respectively in last four days.

It is yet to be assessed how much damage this devastating rainfall has done to Mohenjo Daro, the 5000 years old ancient archeological site.

Upper Sindh remains focus of heavy rainfall in last few days. According to a weather report Larkana has received 157.3mm rainfall in a day, while Khairpur 99mm, Mohenjo Daro 89mm, Sukkur 69mm, Rohri 58mm, Jacobabad.

Comments