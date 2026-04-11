Chinese companies to provide modern firefighting equipment to Sindh

KARACHI: The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has presided over a high-level meeting at CM House to strengthen bilateral cooperation in projects agreed with China following a recent visit of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari to the friendly country.

Officials said the discussions focused on turning a series of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) into concrete projects across energy, agriculture, infrastructure and public services.

Murad Ali Shah told ministers and senior officials that the agreements must deliver “actionable progress” rather than remain on paper, urging departments to set clear timelines and improve coordination with federal authorities and Chinese partners.

Fire safety & emergency services:

Among the proposals discussed was a plan to modernise fire and emergency services, including the provision of new fire engines, response systems and the construction of additional fire stations through cooperation with Chinese companies.

The CM was informed that consultations have been completed and a government-to-government arrangement is in process.

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has directed the Local Government Department to expedite formalities and ensure early finalisation of the agreement.

Coal gasification & urea production in Thar:

A major industrial project involving coal gasification for fertiliser production in Thar was discussed.

The initiative, backed by collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese firms, aims to convert local coal into ammonia and urea, potentially reducing reliance on imports. Feasibility studies are expected to be completed by May 2026.

Livestock track & trace project:

In the agriculture and livestock sector, authorities reviewed plans to introduce modern livestock traceability systems, a vaccination program, and disease diagnostic facilities. Plans include technology transfer, establishment of diagnostic labs, and operationalisation of a livestock registration authority.

Environmental cooperation & water Projects:

Environmental proposals, including sewage treatment and water supply schemes, were also considered. However, some options were deemed financially unviable, with the chief minister calling for more cost-effective and sustainable alternatives.

The meeting also examined plans for a controlled agriculture science and education park aimed at improving crop productivity and food security, as well as a tyre recycling project to be located in a special economic zone.

The chief minister concluded the meeting by reiterating that Pakistan-China cooperation holds immense potential for Sindh’s development.

He directed all departments to adopt a proactive approach, ensure inter-departmental coordination, and maintain momentum in engagements with Chinese investors.