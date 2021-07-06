Sindh sees surge in COVID-19 cases

KARACHI: Sindh on Tuesday recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases with 953 new patients, taking the provincial tally to 341,838.

In a daily Covid-19 statement on the Covid-19 situation in Sindh province, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 953 more cases emerged in Sindh province during the past 24 hours.

He further said that eight more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,536 in the province.

“Overall 315,378 patients have recovered in the province, including 441 overnight,” he stated.

According to the statement, out of 953 new cases, 722 have been detected from Karachi, including 239 from District East, 161 Central, 161 South, West 56, Malir 55 and Korangi 50 cases.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

Pakistan has reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths over the previous 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 22,452.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s caseload rose to 964,490 after 830 new infections were detected during this period.

A total of 37,364 samples were tested, out of which 830 turned out to be positive for COVID-19. The positivity ratio of cases stood at 2.22% in Pakistan.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease since the pandemic began climbed to 908,648 after 714 more recovered in the last 24 hours.