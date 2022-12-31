Sindh takes back decision to ban pillion riding

KARACHI: The Sindh government has taken back a notification imposing a ban on pillion riding in Karachi ahead of New Year’s Eve, hours after the Karachi commissioner’s move, ARY News reported.

The ban has been taken back on the directions of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah. Shah said the law and order situation has improved in the metropolis and they cannot stop the masses from celebrating the new year.

There is no ban on visiting recreational spots in the city, the Sindh chief minister said.

Sources said CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his annoyance at the commissioner’s notification of banning pillion riding.

On the other hand, Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the masses are free to enjoy New Year’s Eve as the government has taken back the pillion-riding ban notification.

Earlier, the provincial government imposed section 144 and banned pillion riding in Karachi.

The ban on pillion riding was imposed at the request of the police and security agencies.

Comments