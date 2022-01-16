Sindh to collect samples from schools for corona tests

KARACHI: Sindh health authorities have decided to collect samples for coronavirus tests from schools, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sindh Health Department has dispatched a circular to all District Health Officers (DHOs) in this respect.

The health officials will collect 100 samples from the schools of each district that will be sent to the Corona Lab of the Dow Hospital for corona tests.

The health department will submit results of these tests to Sindh Corona Task Force. A decision of keeping the schools open or closed will be taken on the basis of the positivity ratio of corona cases.

Sindh Corona Task Force will take a decision over the matter on the basis of the input from test results.

A meeting of the education ministers will be held on Monday (Jan 17) to decide whether or not to close schools in view of rising cases of Covid-19.

The meeting will suggest a new set of restrictions focusing the education sector. Health ministers will also be meeting to suggest restrictions for public gatherings, marriage ceremonies, indoor / outdoor dining and transport sector.

Earlier, the meeting was called on Thursday to decide the fate of schools in light of the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic but it was deferred.

