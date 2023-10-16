Sindh to crack down on high-profile land grabbers

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday decided to launch a crackdown against high-profile land grabbers across the province, ARY News reported, quoting the spokesman Anti-Encroachment Force.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting held under the chairmanship of Director Anti-Encroachment Force Raja Tariq Chandio. DSP Operations Tariq Islam, AD Abdul Wahid Billu, and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided to launch a crackdown against high-profile land grabbers on the issue of grabbing government lands worth billions of rupees across Sindh.

Meanwhile, a special task force has also been constituted to reclaim the government and private land.

The Anti-Encroachment Force said that cases have been registered against 480 land grabbers across Sindh. A total of 473 land grabbers have been booked in Karachi and 99 percent of the land grabs have been taken by the mafia.

On the occasion, Raja Tariq Chandio expressed concern over the current situation and added that a special task force will launch a crackdown soon. He said SHOs have been instructed to speed up the process to arrest the absconding accused.