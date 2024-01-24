15.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 25, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Sindh to face academic year delay: sources

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The new academic year in Sindh is likely to be delayed as the process of printing the textbooks has not been initiated yet, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the notification, the meeting of the Sindh Education Department’s Steering Committee has been called to address the issue, while sources claimed that the meeting will approve the plan to start the academic year in August.

Sources further revealed that a conflict emerged between the Publisher and the Education Department resulting in the delay in the printing of the textbooks.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Education Department indicated that a minimum of four months is required for the printing and delivery of the books.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.