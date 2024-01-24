Sindh to face academic year delay: sources

KARACHI: The new academic year in Sindh is likely to be delayed as the process of printing the textbooks has not been initiated yet, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the notification, the meeting of the Sindh Education Department’s Steering Committee has been called to address the issue, while sources claimed that the meeting will approve the plan to start the academic year in August.

Sources further revealed that a conflict emerged between the Publisher and the Education Department resulting in the delay in the printing of the textbooks.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Education Department indicated that a minimum of four months is required for the printing and delivery of the books.