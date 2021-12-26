Sindh to get Rescue 1122 service soon

LARKANA: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced on Sunday that rescue service like Punjab’s ‘Rescue 1122’ will be launched in Sindh province soon, ARY News reported.

Rescue 1122 style service would be launched in Sindh soon,” the chief minister announced while talking to media in Larkana.

He unveiled that fire-fighting, ambulances and other emergency services would be included in Sindh rescue service.

Sindh rescue service plan

Earlier it emerged that initially, the ‘Sindh Rescue -1122 service’ would be launched in Karachi and gradually its ambit would be extended to the whole province.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah had said that 31 stations of the rescue service would be established in the first phase at different areas of the city. He further said that ambulances, fire tenders and skilled workforce would be provided at the stations to tackle any emergency situation.

On the other hand, the director-general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had disclosed in 2020 that rescue service will be comprised of different teams for firefighting, ambulances and urban search and rescue operations.

The sections will be divided among different institutions as the firefighting operations will be administered by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and ambulances will be run by Aman Foundation, he unveiled.

According to the plan presented by PDMA, seven teams will be constituted for urban search and rescue besides dedicating services of two teams for Karachi and others for each division province. In order to follow the international standard, 60 to 62 persons will be part of urban rescue team.

A total of six stations will be established for the urban rescue team in the provincial capital Karachi, whereas, expert swimmers will be deployed in two stations to be established near the beach to respond to drowning incidents.

He added that the unified rescue service project will be launched within the period of one and a half year by the fund of the World Bank (WB) after getting approved by the government.