Sindh to get state-of-the-art diagnostic facility

KARACHI: The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has inaugurated the Ultima Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, official describes it a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance diagnostic services in the province.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister of Sindh said modern diagnostic systems play a critical role in improving healthcare outcomes, stressing that timely and precise test results can significantly improve patient outcomes.

He added that the provincial government is continuing efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, noting that collaboration with the private sector remains important in expanding access to quality services.

“Providing quality and affordable diagnostic facilities to the people is the need of the hour,” he said, describing the new laboratory as a welcome addition equipped with advanced technology.

Murad Ali Shah also highlighted ongoing investments in the health sector, including the establishment of Sindh Child Health Institutes across the province and improvements in major public hospitals. He said a significant portion of the provincial budget is allocated to healthcare to ensure better services for residents.

The chief minister further said the Sindh government, in partnership with the ChildLife Foundation, is working in major institutions including Jinnah Hospital and the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) to strengthen healthcare services.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said Ultima Lab stands out among private laboratories because of its advanced technology, innovation, and affordability, making it a valuable addition to the private healthcare sector.