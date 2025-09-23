Sindh to distribute free pink electric scooters to working women THIS week

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to distribute free pink scooters to the working women in the ongoing week, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon after reviewing the Pink Scooters Program in detail.

During the session, it was decided that the distribution of pink electric scooters to women will begin this week. Sharjeel Memon announced that the Sindh government is set to provide free electric scooters to women and female students.

Calling it a revolutionary step, the senior provincial minister said the initiative will greatly facilitate women in their daily commute.

He encouraged all students and working women to benefit from the scheme.

Sharjeel Memon asserted that the Sindh government is committed to creating opportunities for women, enabling them to fully participate in education, employment, and other activities.

He added that the government wants women to be empowered in every sphere of life, and this program will prove to be a positive step toward their independence.