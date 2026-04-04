Sindh govt to launch Karachi–Mohenjo Daro air safari

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to launch an air safari service between Karachi and Mohenjo-daro, aiming to promote cultural tourism and showcase the province’s rich historical heritage.

According to officials, the air safari service will operate between Karachi and Mohenjo-Daro as part of broader efforts to boost tourism in Sindh.

An agreement has been signed between the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) and a private aviation company to launch the initiative.

Managing Director STDC, Fayaz Ali Shah, and CEO of the private company, Imran Aslam, formally signed the agreement.

Officials said the air safari will offer passengers scenic aerial views of Karachi’s coastline, lush mangrove forests, and the diverse landscapes of Sindh, providing a unique travel experience.

“The air safari service is being launched with the support of the Sindh government to promote tourism in the province,” said Fayaz Ali Shah.

Facts about one of world’s earliest major cities, Mohenjo-Daro – ARY NEWS

Mohenjo-Daro was an accidental discovery by an Indian archeologist in 1920. Mohenjo-Daro literally means “Mound of the Dead Men” but it is just a term used to describe the 5000-year-old city. Its original name still remains unknown.

Bullock carts were mainly used as a mode of transport. Girls in Mohenjo-Daro are said to have worn bangles from their upper arm. While men during the dressed up wearing a toga kind of a thing.

With 1,500 sites of the Indus Valley Civilisation, no evidence could be found of weapons or arms showing how peaceful the place was. No evidence of a king, a queen or a ruler ruling the city has ever been found.

It was a well-planned built city with a proper waste disposal system. It is also fascinating that multistoried buildings were found at the site of Mohenjo-Daro. It exhibited the kind of infrastructure which would put our cities today to shame.

Mohenjo-Daro also housed a 8 feet deep, 23 feet wide made of bricks waterproof public bathing pool. There were small changing rooms and bathrooms surrounding the great structure.

It was probably a change in the direction of the Indus River which led to Mohen-jo-Daro being deserted. On the verge of corrosion, if not given critical attention, Mohenjo-Daro may be destroyed by 2030. Mohenjo-Daro is situated at the Larkana district in modern-day Sindh, Pakistan.