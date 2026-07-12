Sindh to screen Football World Cup final matches on big screens

KARACHI: Sindh has decided to broadcast the football World Cup final matches on big screens for fans across the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar said that big screens will be installed in various divisions and districts to allow supporters to watch the matches.

He said matches will be screened at Malir’s Sharafi Football Ground in Karachi on 15, 16 and 20 July.

Large screens will also be set up in Malir, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas. In Sukkur, matches will be shown at the Municipal Stadium and Rohri Football Ground.

The minister added that football World Cup matches will also be screened at sports complexes in Ghotki and Thatta, providing fans with public viewing facilities across Sindh.

The top four teams in Fifa’s world rankings have made the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time.

Read more: Argentina beat Switzerland to reach World Cup semi-finals

And the progress of Spain (1), Argentina (2), France (3) and England (4) was aided by a Fifa change for the 2026 World Cup.

They were put in separate quadrants of the draw so they could not meet before the semi-finals.

For that to happen they had to each win their groups – which they did.

The separation in the draw meant that Spain could not meet Argentina before the final.

Additionally, England and France were put in opposite sides of the knockouts and on a path to meet either Spain or Argentina in the semi-finals if they all progressed.

Fifa described the move as ensuring “competitive balance” by establishing “two separate pathways to the semi-finals”.

And now the semi-finals are France v Spain on Tuesday, and England v Argentina on Wednesday.