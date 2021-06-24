Sindh govt orders to suspend fake domiciles, PRCs issued in last 10 years

KARACHI: Sindh government on Thursday ordered to suspend all the fake domiciles, PRCs issued during the last 10 years through forgery and corrupt practices, ARY News reported.

In a letter issued by the provincial home department, all the commissioners and the deputy commissioners of the provinces have been asked to suspend all the domiciles issued over the past 10 years through corrupt practices.

In a letter, the commissioners and the DCs have been directed to ensure field verification, educational documents before issuing domiciles and PRCs to any citizen.

It has been also urged to further tighten the requirements for the issuance of the domicile and the PRCs.

Last year, the inquiry committee probing into fake domicile scandal in its report sent to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, declared deputy commissioners ‘responsible’ for the scandal.

The committee had urged the provincial government to immediately terminate the employees who have managed to get jobs on the basis of fake domiciles.

It was demanded to hold a separate high-level inquiry to scrutinise domiciles issued during the last 10 years.