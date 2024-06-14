Sindh unveils budget 2024-25 with Rs3tr outlay

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, on Friday presented the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported.

Addressing the budget session of the Sindh Assembly, CM Murad Ali Shah said that the total outlay of the budget for the province is estimated at Rs3.056 trillion.

Presenting the budget 2024-25, the chief minister announced a salary hike of 30pc for the Sindh government employees between grades 1 and 16 and 22pc for the employees between grades 17 and 22.

He also proposed a 15% increase in pensions and the minimum wage from Rs35,550 to Rs37,000.

The chief minister said that the government has set aside Rs519 billion for education and Rs334 bn for health sector in the budget 2024-25.

Likewise, the provincial government has allocated 334 billion for the transport sector in budget 2024-25 and Rs302 billion for the local government.

more to follow…